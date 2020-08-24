You Might Not Be Getting Another $1200 Stimulus Check

If you were hoping to get another $1200 stimulus check from the Government, you might be out of luck.

According to Forbes.com, the latest COVID-19 Stimulus proposal does not include an across the board $1200 for every adult American.

On August 18, Republicans in the U.S. Senate released a 169-page draft bill of a COVID-19 relief package, which they are calling the Delivering Immediate Relief to America’s Families, Schools and Small Businesses Act.

The new "Skinny" bill would not include a one-time payment of $1200 but would extend weekly unemployment benefits of $300 per week until December 27th. The bill would also have money to help fund the Post Office, money for a Paycheck Protection Program, and money to help schools with re-openings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, money in the bill would be used for COVID-19 testing and vaccine production.

The bill has been proposed by Republicans in the US Senate but might not be voted on until September 8th since both the House and Senate are on break until then.

Back in March, the Congress agreed to a bill that gave most Americans up to $1200 in COVID-19 relief funds along with extra money for each of their dependents.

The Democrats now will have a chance to issue their own bill and also work with the Republicans to edit this current bill.