You Can Own a Piece of Syracuse’s Old Carrier Dome Roof

Sports fans can now buy another piece of history for their collections.

The "Loud House" where the Syracuse Orange teams play football, basketball and lacrosse is undergoing some changes. And you can buy a chunk of the Dome's old roof, which came down recently as part of a renovation project. This piece of memorabilia would go nicely with your piece of astroturf from the Buffalo Bills' old Rich Stadium, or seat from the original version of Yankee Stadium, or some dirt from the infield at Shea Stadium, where the New York Mets once played.

A company called CollectibleXChange, owned by Syracuse graduate Brandon Steiner, is offering up the souvenirs on its website:

The Carrier Dome has been a proud symbol of Syracuse University since 1980. In 2020, the University is entering phase one of a multi-phase project to renovate the facility. During this phase, the Dome roof is being replaced and CX is excited to be partnering with Syracuse University to announce the launch of an amazing new line of Dome roof collectibles.

The swatches of the roof come framed in collages of various size, along with pictures of the Dome or Syracuse logos. The prices range from about $49 to $399.

Aside from major sporting events, the Syracuse dome has hosted big-time concerts as well, featuring superstars like Billy Joel, ZZ Top, Pink Floyd, and the Rolling Stones. So, rock fans might also appreciate having a piece of framed Central New York history on their wall.