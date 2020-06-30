You Can Camp On An Island in the Heart of the Thousand Islands

Enjoy the simple pleasures in life on a secluded island in the Thousand Islands.

Association Island, located in Lake Ontario and the 1000 Islands region, has a long history as a corporate retreat for GE, a YMCA center and an Olympic sailing center. Now the entire 65-acre island is a KOA campground with 300 sites for tents, RVs and waterfront cabin rentals complete with bathrooms and a kitchen.

Photo Credit - Association Island/KOA

Wake up to beautiful sunrises, listening to the waves on the shoreline. Spend your day casting a fishing line, swimming or enjoying the amenities Association Island has to offer including, gaga ball pits, half court basketball, a Jump Pad, or dancing to live entertainment. There's something to do for all ages.

Photo Credit - Association Island/KOA

There's a beautiful marina with its own boat launch, fishing charters, kayaks and a rental pontoon boat. Take advantage of the pool, shuffleboard courts, a Jump Pad, laundry and bath-house facilities.

Photo Credit - Association Island/KOA

Association Island is in Henderson, New York and is only accessible by bridge. You can call 800-393-4189 or make a reservation online at Koa.com. You can even take a look at your site before you go with the interactive map.