You can be one of Josh Allen's neighbors! Josh Allen is building a house nearby and this beautiful home is for sale. Think about your neighborhood and how you always walk around your neighborhood having 'neighbor drinks'. Now it is not directly next door, but it is not far. Imagine if you could do that with Josh Allen. It would be cool.

But, even if you are not a football fan, this house has 4 bedrooms and 3 baths and 6,000 square feet of living space exactly.

5797 Chestnut Ridge Rd, Orchard Park, NY 14127

The asking price is nearly 2 million bucks, but the home has been on the market for quite some time now. IN a market where we see so many homes go for ABOVE asking price by up to 20%, some of the more expensive homes do not go for too much over, since there is less competition to buy them. Take a look at the features including a wine display, finished basement, high ceilings, and awesome backyard living space!

