Yankees Fan Banned For Life After Incredibly Stupid Stunt [WATCH]

There are some moments that happen in your life in the heat of the moment that you look back and regret. for some it may be an incident at work, an incident with a relationship, or something it happens when you are out trying to have fun with friends.

It is probably the dumbest thing anyone has seen at a baseball game in a long long time. During a game featuring the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox, one of the best, if not the best, rivalries in all of sports, a fan through a baseball that was tossed into the stands from a player to a young fan back onto the field at a Red Sox player.

You have to wonder what’s going through this guys mind this morning after all of the reports, Photos, videos, podcast, radio shows, and newspaper articles about him.

Sometimes things happen when people drink too much and they wake up the next morning wondering, “what was I thinking?” I’m not saying it’s any justification for what happened because it clearly is something there is no excuse for. I am simply trying to figure out why someone would think this is a good idea at any level? There are so many things wrong with this including taking the ball from a young person who was just about to have the biggest moment of their life as a baseball fan.

According to reports, this fan has been banned from all future games in any major league baseball park. In a post game interview with the Boston Red Sox manager, he also was hoping the fan may have been arrested and taken to further action with the law.

The Boston Red Sox will be in Buffalo to take on the Toronto Blue Jays for the next series on their schedule.

