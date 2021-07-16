WWE Returns To Albany In September With “Supershow”

Just like every other live event in the area, It has been way too long since New York wrestling fans have gotten to see live WWE action, but that changes Sunday, September 12 when the WWW Supershow comes to the Times Union Center in Albany.

Tickets for this event are on sale now through the Times Union Center Box office or through Ticketmaster. Ticket prices range from $34 to $105; for more info visit the Times Union Center website.

