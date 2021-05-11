Would a Free Beer Encourage You to Get The COVID Vaccination?
Government leaders are looking for ways to encourage more people to get the COVID-19 Vaccination. Reports indicate a vaccine surplus as fewer people are now getting the shot and some are skipping the 2nd dose after getting the first. Buffalo started it and now Syracuse is following their lead, offering a free beer and other goodies for getting vaccinated.
Buffalo called it the Shot and A Chaser Clinic and even used Homer Simpson to promote it using his picture captioned with, "MMM Beer." They partnered with the Resurgence Brewing Company to offer a "Shot and a Chaser" Vaccine Clinic at the brewery.
Syracuse.com reports, Onondaga County will one-up Buffalo's beer clinic, offering not just beer, but donuts, coffee, appetizers, and other freebies in exchange for getting vaccinated. The promotion starts Friday with a clinic held at Onondaga Lake Park from 12:30 to 3:30. They will administer the Johnson & Johnson single doze vaccine. Anyone who gets the shot will receive a coupon book with freebies from at least 18 businesses. Among the offers:
- free coffee and doughnut from Glazed & Confused
- free draft beer at Kasai Ramen
- free drink from Trappers II, Danzers, or Heritage Hill
- popcorn at Ma & Pa’s Kettle Corn
- free coffee from Café Kubal
- free appetizer from Wildcats Pizza
More businesses are expected to join the effort to increase the number of peope getting vaccinated. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon told the paper they planned to hold more clinics in the coming days. Anyone getting vaccinated between May 14 and May 21 would receive the coupon book.
Read more on the story at Syracuse.com.