World’s Longest Magic Carpet Is Here In New York

If you plan on hitting the slopes at Emory Park this season just know you have a chance to do something no one else in the world can do.

You can ride the "World's Longest Magic Carpet" when you are waiting to get up the hill.

The "magic carpet" is the automatic moving sidewalk that skiers and snowboarders use to get to the top of the hill and it was installed at the park in 2019. It is 920 feet long and takes about 5 minutes to get from the bottom to the top.

The project cost the county around $850,000 snd replaced the old t-bar system that had been used in the park over the past 50 years.

Emory Park also offers free skiing and snowboarding on three different hills. The hills are perfect for people who are just learning how to ski or snowboard, or someone who just want a couple of quick runs.

In early 2020, I was learning how to ski and I had the chance to ski at Emory Park and it was pretty amazing. Taking the "magic carpet" was fun and then heading down the hill was a blast and since the hills are full of twists and turn it was perfect for a beginner.

I also noticed that a lot of families were at the park as well. There is a huge lodge there and people brought in their own food and drinks and made a day of it.

The "magic carpet" will open to use Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 3 pm until 7 pm. It will be open on Saturdays, Sundays, and Holidays from 10 am until 7 pm. Of course, the trails will be open weather permitting and when there is enough snow to offer freeskiing and snowboarding.

