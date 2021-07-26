Woman Dies After Apparent Parachute Malfunction Near Oneonta

Authorities are investigating the death of a skydiver in Otsego County.

According to New York State Police, troopers were sent to the town of Westford shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday.

The scene was described as being "in the area of" County Highway 34, northeast of Oneonta.

Investigators identified the skydiver as 59-year-old Karen Bernard of Wildwood, Florida. They said her parachute apparently malfunctioned after she jumped from a plane.

A state police news release did not indicate whether Bernard was skydiving alone or a part of a group. It also did not reveal whether she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: bob@wnbf.com or (607) 772-8400 extension 233.

For breaking news and updates on developing stories, follow @BinghamtonNow on Twitter.

LOOK: 30 fascinating facts about sleep in the animal kingdom