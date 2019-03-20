Winter Storm Watch Issued For Spring Week

Even though it's spring, Mother Nature hasn't read that memo yet.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the cities of Boonville, Auburn, Syracuse, Hamilton, Oneida, Rome, Utica, Cortland, Norwich, and Oneonta. This watch is for Northern Oneida, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, and Otsego counties.

This will be in effect from March 22nd 8:00AM (Friday) until March 23rd 11:00AM Saturday:

Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph creating areas of blowing and drifting snow Friday night. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute."

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.