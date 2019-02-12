The NWS says a complex storm will impact the region today through early Wednesday. Snow, sleet, and freezing rain will make travel difficult.

Snow finishes overspreading the region today, southwest to northeast. Then we'll see a change to freezing rain and sleet midday through early evening. A mix of freezing rain and sleet continues tonight before changing back to light snow early Wednesday morning.

Jim Piccola, Public Information Officer for the Department of Transportation in Region 2 tells Cindy:

Since last week, NYSDOT has been preparing our response for the approaching of winter storm Maya. Current forecast is predicting heavy mixed precipitation beginning Tuesday am and continuing through the day Wednesday. Accumulations 6 to 10 inches of snow mixed with sleet and freezing rain. We are ready with 100 percent of our snow and ice fleet as well as our dedicated operators. Our Mohawk Valley Operations center is operating 24/7. Region 2 region "The Mohawk Valley" is receiving 5 large plows, 10 operators, and 1 supervisor from Long Island. We are also receiving 1 support staff from the main office for ICS, (incident command center). To support our staff where management sees needed.

Approximate START time for steady accumulating snow. Snowfall rates could exceed 1” per hour not long after the snow begins, causing potentially dangerous travel conditions.

Approximate END time of heavier snow, when the change to freezing rain and sleet occurs. Until these times, snowfall rates could reach 1-2” per hour. Both from snow and ice, dangerous travel conditions will persist.

• While there may be some gusty winds today, especially higher elevations, Wednesday will pose the bigger risk for gusty winds.

• These gusts, along with the weight of ice on trees/lines from earlier freezing rain, could lead to a few power outages into Wednesday.

Northern Oneida-Onondaga-Madison-Southern Oneida-Including the cities of Boonville, Syracuse, Hamilton, Oneida,.Rome, and Utica

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING

TO 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT... Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow

accumulations of 8 to 14 inches and ice accumulations of up to

one-tenth of an inch expected.

* WHERE... Onondaga, Madison and Oneida Counties.

* WHEN... From 6 AM today to 7 AM Wednesday. Snow develops this

morning with the main window for accumulations in the late

morning and afternoon. A change to freezing rain and sleet

occurs late afternoon and early evening before changing back to

light snow by Wednesday morning. Snow and ice amounts will vary

depending on how quickly the changeovers occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Travel could be very difficult. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute and

definitely the evening commute today. Winds gusting as high as

30 mph are possible.

Extended NWS Forcast:

Today

Snow. High near 26. East wind 10 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of around 8 inches.

Tonight

Freezing rain and sleet before 4am, then snow showers. Low around 24. Southeast wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible. New snow and sleet accumulation of around 3 inches.

Wednesday

Snow showers. High near 34. West wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.

Wednesday Night

Snow showers. Low around 22. West wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.

Thursday

A chance of snow showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. West wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night

A chance of snow before 1am, then a chance of snow and freezing rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday

Rain. High near 42. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Keep Up-To-Date

Get up to information on power outages throughout Central New York; where it’s out and when it’ll be restored with National Grid’s Power Outage Map .

National Grid also offers text alerts on the latest efforts to restore power.

To receive free text message alerts and updates, text the word STORM to NGRID (64743). E-mail alerts are available to customers who create an online profile on the company’s website. All alert services can be started and stopped at the customer’s request.

You can even report power outages or get the latest information at National Grid’s website .

Power Outage Preparation:

*Keep your cell phone charged and make sure you know where your backup power supply is.

*Make sure all your flashlights have fresh batteries.

*Fill your gas tank. You can use your car to keep warm and recharge devices.

*Have some food available that you don’t need to cook.

[ NWS ]