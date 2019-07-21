Winners of the 2019 Most Educated Cities Awards
A great education goes a long way towards a great job and future financial stability. This award recognizes the communities nationwide that have displayed the biggest commitment to education.
Today, a comprehensive education is becoming more and more necessary in the United States. It wasn’t long ago that a high school diploma was enough to open up a multitude of career paths with ample earning potential. Nowadays, a bachelor’s degree is the minimum requirement for entering many professional fields. To land many dream jobs, additional factors such as internships, networking, and even a graduate education also come into play.
Given this job market, a good education is a necessary and important step towards economic security. To take a closer look at schooling in the United States, the data scientists at Insurify attempted to find the communities with the highest level of educational attainment in each of the 50 states. Their research provided varied results. Some of the identified cities were small, while others turned out to be some of the largest metropolitan areas in the country. According to the data, well-educated people can be found in cities of all sizes.
Selection Process for Insurify’s 2019 Most Educated Cities Awards
To determine which city in each state is the most well-educated, the research team at Insurify, a website to compare insurance quotes, crunched the numbers from its database of over 1.6 million car insurance applications. To apply for quotes, interested customers input personal and vehicle information, including their city of residence and highest level of education. Using a proprietary scoring algorithm, analysts calculated an education score for each customer based on educational history and achievement. For high school students, the probability of advancing to college based on current grade point average (GPA) was also factored into the calculation.
The resulting data set was then divided by city, and the average education score for each city was collected. The cities with the highest education score in each state were then selected.
Winners of Insurify’s 2019 Most Educated Cities Awards
Alabama: Auburn
Arizona: Flagstaff
Arkansas: Little Rock
California: San Jose
Colorado: Boulder
Connecticut: Middletown
Delaware: Wilmington
Florida: Gainesville
Georgia: Atlanta
Hawaii: Honolulu
Idaho: Boise
Illinois: Champaign
Indiana: Lafayette
Iowa: Waterloo
Kansas: Olathe
Kentucky: Lexington
Louisiana: Baton Rouge
Maine: Portland
Maryland: Germantown
Massachusetts: Lowell
Michigan: Ann Arbor
Minnesota: Cottage Grove
Mississippi: Hattiesburg
Missouri: Columbia
Montana: Bozeman
Nebraska: Lincoln
Nevada: Reno
New Hampshire: Manchester
New Jersey: Somerset
New Mexico: Las Cruces
New York: New York City
North Carolina: Raleigh
North Dakota: Fargo
Ohio: Columbus
Oklahoma: Stillwater
Oregon: Portland
Pennsylvania: Norristown
Rhode Island: Providence
South Carolina: Easley
South Dakota: Rapid City
Tennessee: Franklin
Texas: College Station
Utah: Logan
Virginia: Arlington
Vermont: Burlington
Washington: Seattle
West Virginia: Morgantown
Wisconsin: Madison
Wyoming: Cheyenne
