Will You Be Going to NY Beaches on Memorial Day Weekend?

Some beaches in New York may be open with strict requirements for Memorial Day Weekend per the governor. A politician telling us how the beaches will be open for the holiday weekend. Where have we heard that before? It sounds like a line straight from a horror movie.

Many New York residents have been wondering what their summer of 2020 will entail. Public beaches may return at least it looks like some of them might for the Memorial Day Weekend but what will those beaches look like during a global pandemic?

According the New York Post, Governor Cuomo has been working on plan with New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware to collectively open up beaches safely for the Memorial Day Weekend during the pandemic.

If the beaches are to reopen they will have strict rules and requirements on what activities will be allowed on the beaches.

Will you be attending?