A simple piece of paper in the window can help neighbors support the most vulnerable people around them.

The idea is trending in other parts of the United States, but you can make it happen in your neighborhood in Central New York.

It's pretty simple - you just need two pieces of paper: one red, and one green. (There are variations that include a yellow piece of paper, too.) Essentially, the elderly, or anyone too vulnerable to the coronavirus to leave their homes, can place a green piece of paper in their window if everything is okay. If they need assistance, shopping, medication or transport, they change it to red.

If you make this happen in your neighborhood, let us know.

Here's an alternative, using three piece of paper. These are being produced in Rome, NY.

Credit: Tina Mayhew

