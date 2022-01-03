Whitestown Police Looking For Help In Locating Missing Man

Town of Whitestown Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Police say Chester Fedor III went missing on December 31.

They say Fedor left his home in Whitestown on a green mountain bike heading toward Westmoreland on Stone Road.

He was carrying a large bag, tent and sleeping bag.

courtesy of Whitestown Police

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call Whitestown Police at (315) 736-1100 or 911.

