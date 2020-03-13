What You Should Be Buying, According to the CDC – and It’s Not Toilet Paper

As the impact of coronavirus on every day life becomes more significant - college students are being sent home, travel is restricted, events are cancelled - people have been cleaning out store shelves. What does the CDC recommend you stock up on?

The CDC has issued enhanced guidance for people over 60 who are at increased risk for getting very sick from COVID-19. You're at increased risk if you are older, and you have a serious chronic medical condition like:

Heart disease

Diabetes

Lung disease

If you're in this category, the CDC recommends you prepare by stockpiling supplies - in the event that you need to stay at home. Here's what the CDC says:

Contact your healthcare provider to ask about obtaining extra necessary medications to have on hand in case there is an outbreak of COVID-19 in your community and you need to stay home for a prolonged period of time.

If you cannot get extra medications, consider using mail-order for medications.

Be sure you have over-the-counter medicines and medical supplies (tissues, etc.) to treat fever and other symptoms . Most people will be able to recover from COVID-19 at home.

. Most people will be able to recover from COVID-19 at home. Have enough household items and groceries on hand so that you will be prepared to stay at home for a period of time.

Keep in mind, the average American only uses a little less than one regular roll of toilet paper a week - based on a VERY mathematical analysis by The Federalist.

Look for shelf-stable canned goods and pastas, along with frozen foods that will keep and are easy to prepare. A registered dietitian has recommendations on foods that are nutritious and easy to keep on hand.