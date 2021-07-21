Last night in front of their home town fans inside the Fiserv Forum along with 65,000 fans outside the Milwaukee Bucks were crowned the 2021 NBA Champions defeated the Phoenix Suns 105-98.

Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped in 50 points and was named MVP of the NBA Finals, Milwaukee came back down 0-2 in the series with four straight victories to capture their first NBA in half a century.

The Milwaukee Bucks were the 1971 NBA Champs and that team featured Oscar Robertson, Lucius Allen, and Lew Alcindor who became Kareem Abdul Jabbar.

A lot has changed since the 71 Bucks were the Champs, so let’s take a look at what the Country was like half a century ago.

