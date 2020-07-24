What Mets Need This Season

Jacob deGrom needs to get the Mets off to a good start on Friday in their opening game at Citifield against the Atlanta Braves. deGrom started slowly last season, before turning things around and winning a second straight Cy-Young award. Slow starts in a 60 game season won’t cut it this season. And the Mets are already short handed after losing starting pitcher Marcus Storman with a left calf tear. The Mets are a playoff team, if they can get of to a good start especially with 8 teams making the postseason in each league.

Tim Kurkjian joined us to talk about last nights action as well as the new playoff system that could give the Mets additional chances to make the playoffs. How impressive does Stanton look, should we give Dr. Fauci a break and who is better, the Yankees or Dodgers? Make sure to listen below!