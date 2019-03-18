What Is A Super Worm Moon?

Central New York skies will be blessed with a Super Worm moon this week. What the heck is a Super Worm Moon?

Rochester First says the worm moon is simply a folkloric name given to a full moon this time of year, when the ground begins to thaw, thus allowing earthworms to move back up to the surface.

It will also mark the arrival of another super moon; when a full or new moon passes closest to the Earth, giving it a slightly larger appearance. This is already the third super moon of 2019, however Wednesday's event will mark the last super moon of the year."

WRRV reports the Super worm Moon will arrive by 9:42 p.m. Wednesday night. Early weather reports for CNY call for 50% chance of rain Wednesday night.