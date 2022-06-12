West Sayville Woman Pulled Out of Burning Car on Southern State Parkway

A woman is recovering and lucky to be alive after being pulled from a fiery crash on Wednesday.

Troopers were called to the eastbound lanes of the Southern State Parkway, east of Exit 35 in the Suffolk County town of Babylon at approximately 8:29pm on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. The initial report was for a one-car crash.

According to a written release from the New York State Police their investigation revealed that 58-year-old Nancy Brady of West Sayville, New York, was driving a 2004 Chrysler Pacifica eastbound when her car left the roadway, hit a tree, and caught on fire. The NYSP says, "Two Good Samaritans, Christine and Karl Ott of Sayville, observed the severity of the situation, jumped into action and removed Brady from the burning vehicle."

Brady was brought to Stony Brook Hospital by Suffolk County Police helicopter for treatment of her injuries.

No other physical injuries were reported. No other vehicles were reported to have been involved and police have not yet said what, if any, factors may have contributed to the crash.

The crash is still under investigation It is not known at this time what caused Brady to lose control of the vehicle.

Witnesses, anyone who was in the area with dashcam footage, or anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police at: (631) 756.3300.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

