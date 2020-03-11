Wegmans Limits Toilet Paper, Water and Sanitizer Purchases

Panic buying linked to coronavirus concerns has prompted Wegmans to impose purchase limits on some items that have been in short supply.

The Rochester-based chain has announced the move "to help ensure the availability of high-demand items for all customers."

Wegmans, which has a store in Johnson City, is limiting each customer to one "family pack" of its store brand toilet paper.

The company also placed limits on the purchase of purified, distilled and spring water, along with hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes.

Wegmans said it is working with current suppliers and pursuing other sources to replenish its stock of items for which there is a high demand.

These purchase limits were in place at Wegmans stores as of Wednesday:

Limit of 4 each per order: Wegmans purified, distilled, and spring water, 1 gallon

Limit of 3 each per order: hand sanitizer, rubbing alcohol, alcohol wipes and prep pads, hydrogen peroxide.

Limit of 2 each per order: Wegmans disinfecting wipes, Clorox disinfecting wipes, Lysol disinfecting wipes, Wegmans towelettes, Wegmans water (24 and 35 packs).

Limit of 1 each per order: Wegmans bath tissue (family pack) and Wegmans soft bath tissue (family pack).