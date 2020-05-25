Weekend Oneida Lake Tragedy Claims The Life Of Man From India

A man is dead after a watercraft incident on Oneida Lake over the Memorial Day Holiday Weekend.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says a man and his son were riding on a personal watercraft Sunday on the lake when both men fell into the water.

The Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol Unit responded to the area of the lake off Drive 17. Deputies say, 31-year-old Nikunj Aggarwal of Jersey City, NJ was able to climb out of the water and onto the jet-ski. His father, 63-year-old Ajay Aggarwal of India, unfortunately was not able to escape the water.

Witnesses from the shore observed the incident and were able to get into a boat and pull both men aboard. Ajay Aggarwal was deceased at the scene. Both men were wearing life jackets while on the watercraft and no citations have been issued.

The investigation into the accident is still under investigation. Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Cleveland Fire Department and North Shore Ambulance. The Onondaga County Medical Examiners Office responded to the scene and an autopsy will be completed.