We Remember Central New York Fallen Heroes

This Memorial Day, we wanted to honor Central New York fallen heroe. Those from Oneida, Herkimer, and Madison Counties who gave it all.

More than 63,400 New Yorker's were killed in the line of duty during World War I, World War II, the Korean and Vietnam wars, and through our war in the Middle East today.. Syracuse.com reports of that over 2,660 were soldiers from Central New York counties.

This Memorial Day, we wanted to honor our Central New York Fallen Heroes. We asked for you to send in photos of your heroes, and we found photos of fallen heroes from HonorStates.org. Honor States is dedicated to presenting vital achievements, recognition, affiliations, awards, and images that honor fallen U.S. service members.

Honor States features over half a million unique tribute pages honoring fallen American Service Members. Each time you visit any of these tribute pages, a day of clean healthy water will be provided to someone in need."

Just in the last 24 hours, over 50120 days of clean healthy Honor Water was generated by Visitors to their website.

Here's a look at photos from HonorStates.org. We are still adding to this gallery as of 5/22/2020.

History Behind Memorial Day

Did you know that Memorial Day was originally known as Decoration Day? History.com reports that it originated in the years following the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971.

Many Americans observe Memorial Day by visiting cemeteries or memorials, holding family gatherings and participating in parades"

Unofficially, Memorial Day marks the beginning of the summer season. Also, wearing a red poppy on Memorial Day began with a World War I poem.