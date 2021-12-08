We Now Know Why There Was a Heavy Police Presence in Clinton

Residents in the Village of Clinton and the surrounding area saw emergency lights close to midnight Tuesday due to a heavy police presence on Franklin Avenue in the village.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office initially reported the police presence at approximately 11pm and asked the public to stay away from the area. It was early Wednesday morning that Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol announced more details regarding this investigation.

Maciol says members of the Oneida County Sheriff's Office were called to an address on Franklin Avenue to assist Kirkland Police with the welfare check of a 17-year-old woman. Maciol says initial information obtained by law enforcement indicated that the girl's boyfriend was keeping her in the residence against her will, causing concern for responding departments.

According to officials, initial attempts to make contact with the woman were unsuccessful and because of that more units were called to the residence to assist, including the Metro SWAT team. Negotiators also arrived on scene to assist in the situation. Officials say several hours went by without successfully making contact with the 17-year-old and finally she exited the residence and spoke with negotiators. Maciol says after speaking with the young woman, it was determined that she was not being held against her will and she was with her boyfriend by choice. Officials say they confirmed the positive welfare of the young woman and the police presence was cleared. As no crime was committed, officials say no names of people involved will be released. At the conclusion of the event, closed roadways were reopened.

