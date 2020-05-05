Water Safari Says They’re Planning for Summer Opening

It's not summer in Central New York until Enchanted Forest Water Safari opens, and right now, they're still planning to do just that.

Governor Cuomo announced the PAUSE executive order will be allowed to expire on May 15th, and then, based on specific criteria, a phased, regional reopening can begin.

Katie Wojdyla, vice president and director of marketing, says Water Safari is planning as though they're opening for the summer, and they remain "optimistic".

In a statement on their website, Water Safari says they're committed to three things:

Continuing to provide exceptional service and safety for our guests Ensuring the safety of our team members Supporting local & community efforts to limit the spread and impact of COVID-19

Like most of the community, they are continuing to monitor the situation, which evolves daily. Currently, the hotel, Water's Edge Inn and camping grounds are closed through May 15th.

When the park reopens, they'll do it with three new rides, as part of an expansion made possible by $500,000 in funding from New York’s Empire State Development.

The new rides include a 200-foot slide that begins with a drop launch pad, a 295-foot speed slide with loops and a 4-lane, 300-foot mat slide with loops.

We don't know about you, but we're ready for the summer fun to start...and never stop.