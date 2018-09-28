The Mohawk Valley Water Authoirty has issued a boil water advisory as crews work to repair a water main break at the intersection of Pleasant Street and Tilden Avenue.

The water main break has impacted several areas of Utica and the adjacent area in the Town of New Hartford. The water main break is impacting the following streets:

Albany St/Rd – South Park Dr to Brockway Rd

– South Park Dr to Brockway Rd Beckwith Cir

Bedford Ln

Birchwood Ln

Buckley Rd

Candlewood La

Carmen Ln

Christensen Rd

East Park Ct

East Park Rd

Floral Ct

Floral Dr

Graffenburg – Slaytonbush Ln to #1354

– Slaytonbush Ln to #1354 Hills Drive

Hillside Rd

Lin Rd

Nob Rd

Parkview Rd

Pinnacle Dr

Pleasant St – #1104 Pleasant St to Graffenburg Rd

– #1104 Pleasant St to Graffenburg Rd Pond Ln

Portal Rd

Proctor View Ct

Proctor View Dr

Ripley Rd

Rolling Hills Dr

Russetbush Rd

Sherman Drive - Pleasant St to #1710

- Pleasant St to #1710 Slaytonbush Ln

South Park Drive

Sunflower Cir

Sylvan Glen Rd

Taber Drive

Taber Rd – Tilden to #15 Taber Rd

– Tilden to #15 Taber Rd Taber Rd West

Tilden Ave – South Park Dr to Taber Rd

– South Park Dr to Taber Rd Tilden Ln

Ty Pl

White Birch Rd

Wildflower Cir

Wildwood Ridge

The Boil Water Advisory will be in effect for at least another 24 hours until lab tests can confirm the advisory can be lifted.

Customers are advised to boil their water for at least two minutes before using it for drinking or cooking.

Customers are also advised against using cloudy or discolored water, especially hot water. Some of the water could be drawn into the hot water tank and require it to be flushed.

Do not do laundry with discolored water as it may cause stains to clothing due to potential sediment. You can see the map of the impacted area above.