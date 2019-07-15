WATCH: The First Pro Baseball Player To Ever Steal First Base

It is a new rule that allows a player to steal first base!

It happened over the weekend in the Atlantic League. A batter was able to steal first on a passed ball that got by the catcher. If you don't know, a passed ball is a catcher's error - a good pitch that just gets by the catcher.

The new rule is only valid for teams in the independent Atlantic League right now - but who knows - we could see this expand to other minor leagues - or maybe the majors.

The actual rule is as follows: Batters may “steal” first base on any pitch not caught in flight (the batter can be thrown out if he attempts to run).