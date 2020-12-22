Watch Out For Movie Prop Money Being Used In Utica

Two businesses in the City of Utica have spotted counterfeit bills being used in their business. The bills in question, are movie prop money.

Douglas Giovanni Allen-Leonard of Wisk, and Heather Delia of Utica Coffee Roasting Company, shared the news on Facebook of recent counterfeit issues:

Local downtown businesses beware we just had a younger girl come into the cafe and tried to pay with a fake counterfeit bill. I refused to give the money back to her."

The bill in question being used has the phrase "For Motion Picture Purposes" right on it. Who ever is using these bills appeared to have bought them from PropMoney.com. This website sells a pack of 50 $20 aged $20 bills for movie purposes.

Aged prop money bills that look like real money, in fact, they are the closest that you can find to the real thing!"

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

If You Suspect A Counterfeit

If you suspect money that you have is a counterfeit note, or have information about counterfeiting activity, The U.S. Treasury asks that you please report it immediately to the U.S. Secret Service, or to your local police. They offer these following tips online:

1) Do not put yourself in danger.

2) Do not return the bill to the passer.

3) Delay the passer with some excuse, if possible.

4) Observe the passer's description - and their companions' descriptions - and write down their vehicle license plate numbers if you can.

5) Contact your local police department OR call your local U.S. Secret Service Office.

6) Write your initials and date in the white border area of the suspected counterfeit note.

7) DO NOT handle the counterfeit note. Place it inside a protective cover, a plastic bag, or envelope to protect it until you place it in the hands of an IDENTIFIED Secret Service Agent.

8) Surrender the note or coin ONLY to a properly identified police officer or a Secret 9) Service Special Agent, or mail it to your nearest U.S. Secret Service field office."

You can read more online here.