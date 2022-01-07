WATCH: NY Police Officer Pull Pooch From Icy Pond in Heroic Rescue

A New York police officer is a hero for a second time. After just receiving an award for pulling a woman from a burning home, the officer pulled a dog from a frozen pond.

Kona, a 10 month-old lab, fell through an icy pond while chasing geese about 50 yards from shore. Without hesitation officer Jon Smith ran towards the dog, removing his equipment along the way, and went in after him.

Officer Smith has only been with the Lewiston Police Department in Niagara County, New York for 18 months and he's already made two rescues. Last October he pulled a woman from a burning home, a heroic act recently recognized by the city.

“People think a lot of times that we are just here to give out tickets or arrest people,” Chief Frank Previte told WIVB. “The truth of the matter is, this is more of the thing we do every day.”

These things are what matters to the community, especially those who are being helped. The owner of the dog, who asked to remain anonymous, sent a letter to the department, thanking officer Smith for his actions.

Kona and I and everybody that loves her are extremely grateful for officer Smith's selflessness and courage. You should be proud to have him as a member of the Lewiston Police Department. His professionalism and bravery should be applauded. I have witnessed countless acts of selfless heroism, Officer Jon Smith’s actions rank high in my book. Kona and I will visit the police station soon to thank Officer Smith once again for his outstanding service.

Well done Officer Smith! You can watch the heroic rescue in the video above that the Lewiston Police Department shared on their Facebook page. "We gave him a 6 out of 10 on the landing in the beginning, but a 10 out of 10 for the rescue," the Police Department joked.

