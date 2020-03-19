Watch Coronavirus Ghostbuster Disinfect Hamilton College

Who ya gonna call to stop the spread of COVID-19? A Coronavirus Ghostbuster.

Heidi Griffith, a custodian at Hamilton College, had some fun while disinfecting for the coronavirus. She channeled her inner Ghostbuster, using an energy stream from her proton pack to capture and contain the virus sweeping the nation.

Don't panic. Heidi practiced safety while cleaning. "I definitely wear my safety glasses and safety mask at all times," says Griffith. "I just took them off for this quick video."

