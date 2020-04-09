Warning: Do Not Microwave Your Mask to Sanitize It

Masks are becoming a way of life as part of the coronavirus pandemic, and keeping them clean is important. Just don't put them in the microwave.

Volunteers have been churning out hundreds of masks for friends, family, and essential workers. The masks are made of fabric, and have elastic to keep them in place. Like anything else that is potentially exposed to the virus, you want to clean those fabric masks.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Recently, advice has been shared on Facebook that says a great way to sanitize those masks is to place them in a plastic bag, and microwave them for 2 - 3 minutes.

DON'T DO IT.

The only thing that will accomplish is setting your mask on fire.

If you want to clean your mask - throw it in the washing machine with hot water, or hand wash it with hot water and soap.

Lets not add a fire to this whole quarantine experience.