Wanted: Can You Help Police Find This Fugitive of the Law?

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is helping Oneida City Police in locating the whereabouts of this white male, wanted by local authorities.

50-year-old Matthew A. Martin, born on February 25,1971, is wanted by police on an arrest warrant in association with suspicion of Criminal Mischief 3rd and larceny, relating to the theft of a catalytic converter from a work van at a local business.

"While this isn’t necessarily our highest crime relating to wanted persons, we chose Matthew Martin because he is also wanted by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, Oneida Indian Nation Police, and the Camden Police," said Sgt. Mike Burgess of the Oneida City Police.

"Essentially, Matthew Martin is known by numerous law enforcement agencies in the region, and is a lifelong criminal who continues to steal from people and run when the police and courts are looking for him," said Burgess. "He has a rap sheet to include 49 arrests with 34 convictions (6 are felony convictions)."

His descriptors include:

White male, 5’11” tall, 200lbs, last known to be living in the Ava/Rome area. (However information has been obtained indicating that he may have fled the state to the North Carolina area.)

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.

If you have any information about Mathew A. Martin contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.

1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS

Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.

LOOK: The Inauguration in Photos

PHOTOS: Scene at U.S. Capitol shows chaos and violence

LOOK: Just some of the photos that capture the historic year that was 2020

LOOK: 50 photos of American life in 2020

LOOK: 100 years of American military history

Election Memes That Will Make You Laugh or Cry

NEVER FORGET: Images from 9/11 and the days after