Walmart to Give Employees Temperature Checks, Masks, and Gloves

In an effort to increase protection for their employees, Walmart announced they are rolling out new safety measures. The company has ordered masks, gloves, and infrafred thermometers to distribute to its stores, according to an announcement on Walmart's website.

The thermometers could take up to three weeks to reach stores, but once they arrive, employees will be required to take their temperatures on-site before they start working and, if they have a temperature of over 100 degrees, they will be asked to return home and seek medical treatment if necessary. Employees will be paid for reporting to work, even if they are sent home, and they will be able to return to work once they are fever-free for three days.

Walmart also announced they will provide masks and gloves for employees who would like to wear them.

"While the CDC and other health officials do not recommend masks or gloves for healthy people who don't ordinarily use them for their jobs, we will make them available — as supplies permit — for associates who want to wear them," the company said.

The masks will be available to employees in a week or two, and while Walmart assured they will be high-quality, the company said they will not be N-95 respirators, "which should be reserved for at-risk healthcare workers."

Read Walmart's full statement and response to the coronavirus crisis here.

