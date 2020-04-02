Walmart Preparing to Limit Number of Shoppers in Stores

Walmart appears to be preparing to limit the number of shoppers in the store at one time, as entrances are secured - and they're not the only ones.

In an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus, stores across the United States have been limiting the number of shoppers inside the store at any given time. Even in Central New York, smaller stores have been informally implementing the policy themselves.

For example, Holland Farms has stationed an associate by the door to limit the number of people in the store, and to ensure enough room for appropriate social distancing.

At the New Hartford Walmart, carts were upended along the entrance to the store, with plastic chain stretching from cart to cart. When asked, an associate told us the CDC is going to be releasing new guidelines limiting how many people can be in the store at any given time. He said he couldn’t say more.

Home Depot and Costco have also announced plans to limit the number of shoppers.

While we're unsure the CDC will be issuing guidelines, states like Maine have issued their own guidance, limiting the number of shoppers based on the square footage of the store. Under their guidelines, a store the size of Walmart would be limited to 100 shoppers at a time.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.