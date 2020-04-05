Walmart Limiting Customers to 20% Store Capacity

Shopping at Walmart will be limited as the company continues to make changes to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Walmart is limiting the number of customers in a store at one time. Stores will now allow no more than five customers for each 1,000 square feet, roughly 20 percent of a store’s capacity.

"We want to encourage customers to bring the fewest number of people per family necessary to shop, allow for space with other customers while shopping, and practice social distancing while waiting in lines," said Dacona Smith, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Walmart.

There will be a one way entrance, in most cases the Grocery entrance, directing arriving customers. They will be admitted one-by-one and counted. Once a store reaches its capacity, customers will be admitted inside on a 1-out-1-in basis.

Inside the store, there will be one-way movement through aisles.

Once customers check out, they will be directed to exit through a different door.

The changes are in addition to closing stores overnight for cleanings and restocking; installing sneeze guards and social distance markers in stores; beginning temperature checks; and starting to make gloves and masks available to associates who want them.

"We want to prioritize health and safety by encouraging customers to do their shopping at a distance from others, then head home," said Smith.

Keep up on the latest coronavirus news by clicking on 'Red Coronavirus Banner at the top of the page' or in the Trending Bar. Make sure to download our app and turn on notifications.