New York State has seven indexes for crimes, including violent crimes - murder, rape, robbery, motor vehicle theft, burglary, aggravated assault, and larceny. We just recently hosted our town hall discussing youth violence and how we can all help prevent it. The community leaders that spoke during the town hall all pretty much agree that youth need outlets, parenting, and options of productive things to do. It's something we need to work diligently on, as we are losing too many people to criminal activity.

As much as we'd like to think that young people rarely commit violent crimes, the truth is, they do. In NYS, outside of New York City, which does not report its juvenile crime statistics to the Division of Criminal Justice Services, there were 8,804 violent crimes perpetrated by young offenders in 2020. The totals do not include crimes such as arson, possession of dangerous weapons, or simple assault. The data does include incidents that were reported whether or not charges were filed,

This data is not limited to court or formal arrest actions. Data includes both formal arrests and police contacts with juveniles where there is probable cause that an offense was committed but no formal charges were filed.

Youth offenders in New York are under the age of 18. New York State has definitely been putting money behind stopping gun violence, which has been affecting young people all around the state.

These are the 8 counties and cities with the most violent crimes perprestrated by youth:

8 New York Counties Have Most Violent Young Criminals

Below is a breakdown of each of the violent crime index totals for each county:

County Year Murder Rape Robbery Agg. Assault Burglary Larceny MV Theft Index Total Broome 2020 0 2 5 6 21 59 10 103 Suffolk 2020 0 9 31 16 27 39 15 137 Albany 2020 3 5 17 18 21 77 24 165 Westchester 2020 2 4 49 38 25 56 4 178 Monroe 2020 2 12 41 23 55 54 35 222 Nassau 2020 1 2 45 46 32 115 34 275 Erie 2020 0 6 51 46 28 135 75 341 Onondaga 2020 8 4 30 43 79 121 155 440

These 11 Counties Have the Most Violent Gun Crimes in New York [List]

While New York has some of the strictest gun laws in the United States, there is still a high incidence of gun violence in the state. Some areas, like Buffalo and New York City, have more violent crimes committed with firearms than others. Violent crimes, as defined by New York, are murder and non-negligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery, and aggravated assault. The rankings below list the number of violent crimes and also those committed with a gun from the most recently released report (2020).

Here's a look at the 11 counties and their biggest cities that have it the worst.

11. Westchester County/Yonkers (Population 963,247) Violent Crimes - 1,585, Violent Crimes with Gun - 229

10. Albany County/ Albany (Population 303,723) Violent Crimes - 1,115, Violent Crimes with Gun - 238

9. Suffolk County/Brookhaven (Population 1,465,277) Violent Crimes - 1,318, Violent Crimes with Gun - 281

8. Nassau County/Hempstead (Population 1,349,999) Violent Crimes - 1,826, Violent Crimes with Gun - 285

7. Onondaga County/Syracuse (Population 456,836) Violent Crimes - 1,619, Violent Crimes with Gun - 366

6. Monroe County/Rochester (Population 736,749) Violent Crimes - 2,222, Violent Crimes with Gun - 792

5. New York County/Manhattan (Population 1,623,340) Violent Crimes - 9,264, Violent Crimes with Gun - 898

4. Erie County/Buffalo (Population 912,816) Violent Crimes - 3,671, Violent Crimes with Gun - 1,193

3. Queens County/Queens (Population 2,246,431) Violent Crimes - 9,629, Violent Crimes with Gun - 1,240

2. Bronx County/Bronx (Population 1,413,534) Violent Crimes - 13,129, Violent Crimes with Gun - 1,802

1. Kings County/ Brooklyn (Population 2,551,468) Violent Crimes - 14,590, Violent Crimes with Gun - 2,336

Outside of New York City, Buffalo, which is the second-largest city in New York State has the most violent crimes committed with a firearm. Rochester, the third-largest city in the state, has the third most violent crimes committed with a gun.

