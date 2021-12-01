A Vienna man is facing charges for allegedly exposing himself not just to the elements but to his neighbors as well, wearing just a jacket over his birthday suit.

According to Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol, deputies responded to a report of public lewdness in front of a home on Mill Pond Way. It was alleged that the homeowner, Robert C. Andrews, "was standing out in his front yard wearing nothing but a jacket and was exposing himself while performing a lewd act in view of the public eye."

Proximity of Location to McConnellsville Elementary School Photo Credit: Google Maps

The complaint was reported on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at approximately 2:50pm. Because that is the time when children are leaving school, the McConnellsville Elementary School in Blossvale was notified and school busses were diverted from the area.

Andrews was released on an appearance ticket pending a future court appearance.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes only and is largely based on a press release from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. All persons under arrest are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. No additional information about the case is available at the time of this posting.]

