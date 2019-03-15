Utica’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade Is Saturday

Utica's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade is taking place tomorrow.

The parade steps off at 10:00 from the Oneida Square Roundabout, heads north on Genesee Street and ends at Columbia Street.

Parade Grand Marshal John Sullivan took part in the traditional Painting of the Green Line this morning in front of the Stanley Theater.

Sullivan says he's looking forward to leading the parade on Saturday.

Once again this year, Adorino Construction will be collecting non-perishable food items at the parade for Mother Marianne's Westside Kitchen.