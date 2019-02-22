Utica Teen Struck By Vehicle On Commercial Drive

A Utica teen is in a local hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night.

According to New Hartford Police, 19-year-old Nicholas Berguer was hit as he crossed Commercial Drive at around 8:00 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 40-year-old Jeremy Woodman of Sauquoit. Police say, he was traveling East on Commercial Drive at the time of the collision.

Berguer was treated at the scene and transported to St. Elizabeth's Hospital with serious injuries. Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them at (315) 724-7111 or by e-mail at tfh144@newhartfordpd.com .

We will continue to provide details as they become available.