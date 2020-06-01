Utica Rome Speedway Will Open Wednesday, June 3 Without Fans

At least it's a start. Utica-Rome Speedway will drop the checkered flag on the 2020 season this Wednesday night, June 3rd at 7 p.m.. The race will be appropriately titled, the Conquer Corona 30.

The Wednesday night race will feature the Sportsman and Pro Stocks Series, but will be held without fans. The Sportsman race is slated for a 30-lap battle with $1,000 going to the winning driver. A paid 20 lap B-Main event will be held for cars not making the feature race. Drivers will draw for starting positions in heat races. The Pro Stocks are also slated for a 30-lap main-event with a draw for starting positions in the heat races.

Drivers need to preregister for the night by e-mailing name, address, and phone number to uticaromespeedway@gmail.com. A registration fee of $200 covers drivers fee and 4 crew members. Everyone on the property will be required to wear a mask.

While you may not be able to attend the race, you can catch all the action on Dirt Track Digest.tv for just $10. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. with the green flag dropping at 7 p.m.