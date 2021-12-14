17 Restaurants Around Utica and Rome New York With Delicious Gift Card Specials For Christmas
If you're shopping at local restaurants around the Utica, Rome, and New Hartford areas for Christmas gift cards, which ones have the best deals this time of year?
17 Restaurants Around Utica and Rome New York With Delicious Gift Card Specials For Christmas
11 Pizza Places Open Christmas Eve In The Utica And Rome Area
Take A Look At Turning Stone Casino's New Buffet: 7 Kitchens
76 Beautiful Christmas Trees Across The Utica And Rome Area Of New York
We turned to social media to try and find some of the best deals with our local restaurants. By shopping local, you're not only helping local restaurants thrive, you're also helping out the local economy. Gift cards make amazing gifts. Why not feed someone with amazing local food this time of the year?
If you have any others to add, text us on our free station app. You can download for free where you download apps for your smart phones. Here's our list of local restaurants with gift card deals for Christmas:
Carmella's Cafe
Carmella's Cafe of New Hartford has the deal buy $25 in gift cards and get a $5 free gift card to use at a future visit.
Cavallos
Cavallos of New Hartford has a deal where you spend $25 and you'll get 50 bucks with WKTV.
The Hub Eatery of Utica
The Hub has a deal where you buy $20 and you'll get $5 free.
The Grapevine
The Grapevine of New Hartford has a deal where you can buy $25 and get a 5 dollar voucher.
Bonomo's Dari Creme
At Bonomo's, if you buy a $25 gift card, you'll get $5 free. If you buy $100, you'll get $25 free.
Lotus Garden Noodle & Sushi House - UTICA
With Lotus, if you buy $100 or more in Lotus Garden gift cards, you will get a bonus $25 gift card free.
Packy's Pub
At Packy's Pub, when you buy $25 you will get $5.
Mangia Macrina's Wood Fired Pizza
At Mangia Macrina's, buy a $40 gift certificate, get a free margherita pizza.
Mōtus Utica
Motus has 20% off if you buy a gift card $75 and up online.
Babes
At Babes in Utica, buy $25 in gift cards, you'll get $5 free.
Pumpernickel's Deli
At Pumpernickel's Deli, buy a $25.00 Gift Card and get a free $10.00 Gift Card.
Delmonico's
At Delmonico's, buy a $20 Gift Certificate and get $5 free through Dec 24th.
Tavolo’s
At Tavolo's in Utica, spend $20, and you will receive $5 free.
Ocean Blue Restaurant and Oyster Bar
Purchase a $100 Ocean Blue gift card and receive a $25 reward card. All of our gift cards are valid at Rick’s Famous, Ocean Blue, and Nostro.
Nostro - Restobar and Lounge
Purchase a $100 Nostro gift card and receive a $25 reward card. All of our gift cards are valid at Rick’s Famous, Ocean Blue, and Nostro.
Franklin Hotel
At the Franklin Hotel of Rome, buy $25 in gift cards, you'll get $5 free.
23 Highest Paying Impressive Jobs In Utica And Rome New York