Utica – Rome Area McDonald’s Offering Freebies Through Christmas

If you're in the Utica and Rome areas, McDonald's locations have released a list of freebies they are offering through Christmas Eve.

Running now through December 24th, McDonald's is featuring iconic holiday characters' favorite menu items and will give them away for free with a $1 minimum purchase. USA Today reports that if you want these freebies, the McDonald's mobile app is a must.

Characters include Frosty the Snowman, whose favorite item is a McFlurry; Buddy the Elf, who prefers syrupy Hotcakes; The Grinch with an Egg McMuffin and Seinfeld’s Frank Costanza with a Festivus freebie on Dec. 23."

Of course, these deals end on Christmas Eve with free chocolate chip cookies in honor of Santa Claus. The company says that Christmas Eve's deal is the only one that doesn’t require a $1 purchase.

McDonald's Free Daily Deals Calendar

Here's a look at the freebies available at participating locations. Remember, each is valid one time per day with a $1 minimum purchase on its mobile app. Christmas Eve is the only day where the $1 minimum isnt' required.

Dec. 14: The Griswolds, free Double Cheeseburger

Dec. 15: The Abominable Snowonster, free Big Mac

Dec. 16: The Grinch, free Egg McMuffin

Dec. 17: John McClane, free McDouble

Dec. 18: Rudolph, free medium Fry

Dec. 19: Gizmo, free 6-piece McNuggets

Dec. 20: Buddy the Elf, free Hotcakes

Dec. 21: Scrooge, free any size Hot or Iced Coffee

Dec. 22: Frosty the Snowman, free any size McFlurry

Dec. 23: Frank Costanza and the rest of us, free Bakery Item (Apple Fritter, Cinnamon Roll, Blueberry Muffin)

Dec. 24: Santa, free 2-pack or 3-pack Chocolate Chip Cookies (No minimum purchase required)"

You can read more here.