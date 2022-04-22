Utica Police seized a quantity of drugs during two separate traffic stops on Thursday night.

Officers conducting proactive patrols stopped a vehicle on the 1200 block of Steuben Street.

Police say a search of the driver and the vehicle allegedly yielded several individually tied baggies believed to be containing methamphetamine, along with nearly $1,200 in cash.

40-year-old Tha Leh Pow was arrested and charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th

He was also charged with vehicle and traffic violations

Utica Police Utica Police loading...

About 90 minutes later, officers with the UPD Crime Prevention Unitt were conducting proactive patrols when they stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Layette Street and State Street for vehicle and traffic violations.

The investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle was driving with a suspended New York State driver's license.

Officers allegedly found felony level cocaine and a quantity of heroin under the front passenger seat where a man had been seated prior to his exit from the vehicle.

Both the driver and passenger, 63-year-old Ramon Rivera of Utica, were taken into custody and transported to the Utica Police Department.

Rivera was charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th

Utica Police Utica Police loading...

The driver of the vehicle was charged with vehicle and traffic law violations.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

