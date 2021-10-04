Utica Police Make An Arrest In July Homicide On Rutger Street
After a months-long investigation, police have arrested a suspect in the homicide of Gary McCorkle, who was shot and killed at 100 Rutger Street in Utica on July 3.
Utica Police and members of the New York/New Jersey Regional Marshall’s Task Force arrested 20-year-old Nikyro Smith-Rucker of Utica at a residence on Scott Street on Monday.
Smith-Rucker has been charged with second-degree murder, but police say more charges are expected upon indictment.
He was Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week in August.
Top 6 Zip Codes In Central New York Where Sex Offenders Live
There are nearly 800 registered sex offenders in Oneida County, New York and about 125 in Herkimer County according to homefacts.com. After diving deeper into these numbers, we are breaking down how many sex offenders live in each of our communities in the Mohawk Valley.
Photos Of Two Bucks Getting Antlers Detached
Is President Abraham Lincoln Haunting A Home Near Albany New York?
The night that President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated, he was sitting right next to an Upstate New York couple. Allegedly, a year after the assassination in 1866, the President's ghost visited a home just outside of Albany. Here's what we know from online research: