Utica Police Make An Arrest In July Homicide On Rutger Street

After a months-long investigation, police have arrested a suspect in the homicide of Gary McCorkle, who was shot and killed at 100 Rutger Street in Utica on July 3.

Utica Police and members of the New York/New Jersey Regional Marshall’s Task Force arrested 20-year-old Nikyro Smith-Rucker of Utica at a residence on Scott Street on Monday.

Smith-Rucker has been charged with second-degree murder, but police say more charges are expected upon indictment.

He was Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week in August.

Utica Police

