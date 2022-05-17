Utica Police Looking For Missing Endangered Adult

Utica Police are looking for the public’s help in locating a missing, endangered adult.

Police say 59-year-old Scott Imundo walked away from the Oneida Center for Rehabilitation and has not returned.

Police says Imundo requires care and the staff at the rehab center are seeking any help in returning Scott to the facility to receive the treatment he needs.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the UPD at (315) 223- 3563.

