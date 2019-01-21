Utica Man Allegedly Stabs Grandma And Sets Apartment On Fire

A Utica man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed his grandmother and set her apartment on fire.

According to Utica Police Lt. Coromato, officers responded to the 1600 block of West Street Sunday night after a third party called 911 to report a domestic dispute.

The neighbor who called police spoke to the responding officers and told them the grandson had fled the scene and gave a description of the man and his vehicle. Police then went to the property in question to attempt to speak with the female subject and that's when they noticed the residence on fire.

Officers then made a forced entry and discovered a 68-year-old women who had suffered lacerations and burns. They removed her from the apartment and Utica Fire arrived on scene to treat the victim and suppress the fire. Prior to treatment and transportation to the hospital, officers learned the woman was attacked by her grandson. She told them he attacked her with a knife and then set the apartment on fire.

Photo Credit: Utica Police

It was at approximately 4:30 a.m. Monday that an investigation finally led officers to the parking lot of the Happy Journey Motel. That is where 23-year-old Andre J. Anderson surrendered to officers without incident. He was taken into custody and transported to police headquarters. Anderson's grandmother is listed in critical condition at a Syracuse Hospital.

Andre J. Anderson has been charged with Felony Attempted Murder and Assault. More charges are pending.