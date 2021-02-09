Utica Hits The Big Screen With ‘As Long as We Both Shall Live’

It's official, Utica New York has hit the "Big Screen" in a new movie called "As Long as We Both Shall Live."

Proud Utican Emily Sinnott Ramraz brought this film into Central New York and made it a real Utica film. Inside the movie, it showcases Utica on the big screen. This romantic thriller features favorite Utica hot spots including Bank of Utica, Utica Coffee Roasting Company, The Utica Zoo, The Uptown Theater, The Tailor and the Cook, the Green Onion and so much more. You can watch the trailer online.

So what is the movie about?

Malcolm is thrust into depression after his wife, Sarah, tragically dies. When he meets Nya one year later, he finally allows himself to give over to new love. And that's when he starts seeing his dead wife, telling him how abandoned she feels, terrorizing him at every turn. Every time she appears, debilitating headaches cripple him, as well as doubts about his sanity. With the help of his sister-in-law, Dee, and his mentor, Jim, he must reconcile his past with his present in order to forgive himself, mourn properly, hang onto his new love - and not lose his mind in the process."

The cast includes Josh Helman of "Mad Max: Fury Road", Yael Stone of "Orange is the New Black" Slamdance Film festival breakout Jennifer Allcott and legendary Paul Sorvino of "Goodfellas".

You can pre-order now on iTunes for $12.99.