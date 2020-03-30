Our health care workers are in dire need of personal protective equipment (PPE).

The hospitals are doing all they can to secure as much as possible but it doesn't seem to be enough. "We wouldn't send our soldiers to war without proper helmets and flak jackets, we shouldn't send our current doctors and nurses to battle without their essentials either," said Joe Hickel who started a campaign to raise funds for PPE. "These are our neighbors, friends and family."

Hickel says he's been put in contact with a power seller on Amazon to secure disposable masks and possibly gowns. "Every penny raised will go to procure as much PPE as we can get to donate to our local hospitals and EMT services. If for some reason we have overflow we will extend our reach to adjacent hospitals and send them essentials as well."

All invoices will be posted for full transparency said Hickel. "We may not stand side by side with our heroes in these moments but we can help."

