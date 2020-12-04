Utica And Rome Can Audition For ‘The Voice’ Virtually

If you're looking to showcase your talent to people outside of the Utica, Rome, and Syracuse areas, NBC's "The Voice" is holding "Virtual Open Call Auditions" for their upcoming season.

In the past, “The Voice” has allowed you to submit auditions online during prior seasons, this is the first year that the show will not host in-person casting calls in various places due to the coronavirus. This upcoming season, the show is searching for solo artists, duos, and trios that perform all types of music: pop, rock, R&B, hip-hop, alternative, Latin, country, blues, indie.

If you'd like to audition, NBC first has you register online for an "Artist Account" on their website.

Here's How To Register:

1) Log in to your artist account and click/tap Virtual Open Call. You will need to complete the agreements first.)

2) Select a day and time for your audition and watch your countdown begin! You will receive an email confirming your VOC date & time.

3) You will also receive a email reminder 24 hours before your audition.

When it's time for your Audition:

1) On the day of your scheduled Virtual Open Call audition, log in to your Artist Account.

You'll see the Virtual Open Call screen just below your name and Artist Account number. If you arrive early, you'll see the countdown timer.

2) When it's your turn to audition, click the blue button to begin your audition. You'll have a 10 second countdown before the recording begins.

3) Once the recording begins, introduce yourself, tell us what song you will be singing, then start singing!

4) Once you submit your audition, a member of the Voice Casting Team will review your audition.

5) You will receive an email with your audition results shortly after you submit. You can also find your results by logging in to your Artist Account.

You can read more online now on NBC's website by clicking here.