USPS 2019 Holiday Shipping Deadlines

A lot of people have already started their holiday shopping. (I'm pretty last minute when it comes to this, you'll find me in the mall the day before LOL)

If you have friends and family that live in another location, it can be stressful trying to find the perfect card or gift and making sure it gets to them on time.

December usually flies by and gets crazy busy, it's super easy to forget to ship something and it's NEVER fun to have to explain to someone why their gift is late. (Apologizing in advance to my Uncle Sean).

These are the recommended send-by dates the USPS mentions for delivery before Dec. 25th:

First Class Mail Service- Dec 20

Priority Mail Service- Dec 21

Priority Mail Express Service- Dec 23

USPS Retail Ground- Dec 14

Also check out that USPS link for the dates if you're sending gifts to someone in the military, Alaska, Hawaii, and international mail.